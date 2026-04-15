Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe reiterates support for Moroccanness of Sahara, welcomes adoption of resolution 2797

The Gabonese Republic and Sao Tome Principe have reiterated on Tuesday their support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara, welcoming the historic adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

In a statement to the press following her meetings in Rabat with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Communities of São Tomé and Príncipe Ilza Maria dos Santos Amado Vaz, reiterated her country’s firm and unwavering position in favor of Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.

On this occasion, the head of São Tomé and Príncipe’s diplomacy reaffirmed her country’s full support for the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, as the only credible and realistic solution for resolving this regional dispute.

She also welcomed the historic adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, endorses the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as a serious, credible, and sustainable basis for reaching a political solution to this issue.

The head of São Tomé and Príncipe’s diplomacy also welcomed the significant progress made by the Kingdom of Morocco in Southern Provinces’ socio-economic development through the New Development Model, which promotes stability, security, and regional integration.

São Tomé and Príncipe’s position, as reaffirmed by Amado Vaz, is part of the growing international consensus, the outcome of an international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in support of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara.

During a meeting held in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, in charge of Integration and the Diaspora of the Gabonese Republic Marie-Edith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny, on a friendship and working visit to the Kingdom, reiterated her country’s support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara, reaffirming her full backing for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the one and only credible and realistic solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara.

In a joint Communiqué issued following the meeting, the Gabonese head of diplomacy welcomed the historic adoption on October 31, 2025, by the United Nations Security Council of Resolution 2797, which enshrines, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only serious, credible, and sustainable basis for reaching a political solution to the artificial dispute over the Sahara.

Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny also emphasized that the Gabonese Republic’s opening of a Consulate General in Laâyoune in January 2020—a move that follows the momentum of international recognition of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity—also provides tangible proof of the strong and strategic partnership linking the two brotherly nations at the highest level.

Gabon’s position, as reaffirmed by Marie-Edith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny, is part of the international momentum spearheaded by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in support of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara.