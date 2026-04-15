NPS assures full accountability over Ishiara protest killings

The National Police Service (NPS) has assured the public that a full documentation and accountability process is underway following the deaths of two people during protests in Ishiara town, Embu County.

In a statement, the NPS said the incident which occurred near Ishiara Level 4 Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, has been escalated to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which has been notified to commence investigations without delay.

“The National Police Service commiserates with the families, friends and relatives of two persons who tragically lost their lives near Ishiara Level 4 Hospital, Embu County, yesterday, 14th April 2026. Any loss of life is something that the Service takes great exception to, as one life lost is one too many,” the statement read.

According to the police, residents of Evurore Ward had earlier issued notice of a planned peaceful demonstration over the deteriorating condition of the hospital.

NPS noted that the otherwise peaceful protests later escalated into destruction of property, with several businesses vandalised and bystanders injured after criminal elements infiltrated the protests.

“Although the protests began well, what was witnessed soon afterwards was a shocking and unacceptable degeneration into criminal acts and violence by people who were not peaceful protestors. Many businesses were vandalised, and several bystanders were injured in the ensuing mayhem,” the NPS added.

Members of the public with information related to the incident have been urged to report to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has condemned the use of live ammunition by police during the protests, calling for swift investigations into the incident.