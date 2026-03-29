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AU urges dialogue, restraint in Somalia

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called on parties in Somalia to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue amid rising tensions in the South West State.

In a statement, Youssouf stressed on the need for constructive dialogue and consensus-building through the National Consultative Council, urging all Somali stakeholders to use the platform to resolve differences peacefully and strengthen consensus-building efforts.

“The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf is closely following developments in South West State of the Federal Republic of Somalia.” read the statement. “The Chairperson recalls the National Consultative Council as an important framework for inclusive dialogue and consensus-building and encourages all Somali stakeholders to make constructive use of this platform to resolve differences peacefully.”

He underscored that differences between the Federal Government and Federal Member States should be addressed through dialogue and emphasising the importance of unity and cooperation.

Expressing concern over rising tensions and their potential impact on Somalia’s stability, security, unity, and humanitarian situation, the Chairperson called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could lead to escalation.

Further, the African Union reaffirmed its full support for Somalia’s peace, stability, and state-building efforts, and stands ready to support dialogue and reconciliation.

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