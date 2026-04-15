First Lady hails development partners’ role in strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system

First Lady Rachel Ruto has underscored the critical role of development partners in strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system, as the country continues to invest in quality care and improved health outcomes.

Speaking during the Merck Foundation Alumni Summit 2026 dinner in Nairobi, the First Lady said Kenya values collaborations that not only enhance healthcare systems but also promote the overall well-being of its population.

She revealed that at least 328 healthcare professionals have so far benefited from scholarships under the Merck Foundation, opening pathways into critical and underserved medical fields and helping to close longstanding gaps in care.

“Through postgraduate training, a new generation of specialists is emerging, equipped to deliver quality care in areas such as oncology, fertility, endocrinology, and mental health, bringing hope closer to communities across the country,” she said.

Mrs Ruto called on beneficiaries to integrate child health and nutrition programmes into their work to combat malnutrition and improve national health outcomes.

She noted that this approach aligns with the government’s Social Health Authority (SHA), which emphasizes preventive, promotive, and people-centred healthcare.

“That is why I challenge you today to become ambassadors of healthy living,” she added.

The First Lady further noted that the programme is redefining the role of healthcare professionals.

“You are no longer only clinicians at the point of illness; you are now educators and advocates for healthier communities,” she said.

She commended the Merck Foundation for its strategic role in advancing specialized medical training and strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system.

She also highlighted the inclusion of nutritionists in the programme, saying it reflects a growing focus on preventive health, in line with initiatives such as the Kitchen Garden Programme, which promotes household nutrition and food security.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government is accelerating the implementation of the Kenya Nutrition Action Plan 2023–2027 to address emerging health challenges.

“We are no longer dealing with undernutrition alone; we are now battling a double burden where rising cases of overweight and obesity coexist with persistent micronutrient deficiencies,” he said.

Duale emphasized that achieving Universal Health Coverage depends on a well-organized health workforce.

“We cannot achieve universal health coverage without the right human resources in the right place at the right time. The government is taking deliberate and decisive action across the health ecosystem,” he added.

Merck Foundation Chairman Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, said the organisation is prioritising medical training, nutrition, and food security initiatives across all 47 counties.

He noted that beyond financial constraints, Africa faces a shortage of skilled medical professionals capable of diagnosing and managing diseases effectively.

“Quality healthcare is essential for building a strong and healthy economy,” he said, adding that the foundation remains committed to supporting health and social programmes across the continent.

Meanwhile, Rasha Kelej, CEO and President of the “More Than a Mother” campaign, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to its partnership with the First Lady.

She said the foundation will continue training more healthcare specialists and supporting girls’ education across Kenya through its empowerment programmes.