AFCON 2025FootballSports

Morocco declared AFCON 2025 Champions with a 3-0 win over Senegal

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Morocco has been crowned the 2025 African Cup of Nations champions following a 3-0 victory over Senegal.

The decision came after the Confederation of African Football’s appeal board ruled that Senegal forfeited the final match on 18th January at the Prince Moulay stadium.

On Monday, the CAF Appeal Board announced that, according to Article 84 of the AFCON Regulations, Senegal’s national team forfeited the final match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, resulting in a 3-0 win for the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

However, Morocco’s winger Ismaël Saibari faced partial sanctions as his misconduct was confirmed, leading to a reduced ban from two matches to one and a USD 100,000 fine being waived.

The Royal Federation of Moroccan Football was penalized USD 50,000 for the ball boys’ misconduct and an additional USD 10,000 for fans using lasers during the final, along with a USD 100,000 fine for officials interfering with the VAR area during the January 18th final.

The final was halted for almost 15 minutes when Senegalese players left the field in protest against a last-minute penalty given to Morocco. After the game resumed, Senegal secured a 1-0 victory in extra time.

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Morocco had appealed against the initial sanctions, arguing they were too lenient on Senegal despite the forfeiture.

This declaration marks Morocco as the 35th AFCON champions, securing their second title since their first win in 1976.

The ruling serves as a significant morale boost for the Atlas Lions as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will compete in Group C alongside five-time champions Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland.

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