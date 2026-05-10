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Gang raped: Victim identifies four suspects as police hunt for two others

The gang dumped the man in the Mabundu area of Nyamira County, leaving him stranded as they sped off with his helpless girlfriend, whom they later gang-raped before abandoning her

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Four suspects, previously intercepted with a homemade firearm and a cache of crude weapons, have been positively identified as the perpetrators behind a brutal carjacking and gang-rape incident.

The quartet was identified by the victim during an identification parade at the Kisii Police, three days after the incident.

The suspects are among six individuals who attacked a young man and his girlfriend on Mocheche Avenue. They forced their way into their vehicle and seized control.

The victims were driven to a secluded thicket in Bobaracho where the thugs ransacked the car, pocketing Ksh34,000 in cash and other valuables before being stuffed in the boot of their car.

After hours of aimless driving, the gang dumped the man in the Mabundu area of Nyamira County, leaving him stranded as they sped off with his helpless girlfriend, whom they later gang-raped before abandoning her.

Peter Kuria, Moses Kariuki, Robert Omosa and Evans Makori are undergoing processing pending arraignment.

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Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing crucial leads to track and apprehend the two suspects still at large.

 

 

 

 

 

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