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JKIA flight delays after two KQ planes diverted over bad weather

KQ flights 739 from Lilongwe and 709 from Harare were temporarily diverted to Kilimanjaro International Airport, Tanzania, as a safety precaution before later flying to Nairobi

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
PHOTO | KAA

Kenya Airways is experiencing delays affecting regional routes following flight diversions due to bad weather at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) runway.

In a statement, the national carrier confirmed that two flights could not land at JKIA  Sunday morning due to poor visibility owing to heavy fog.

KQ flights 739 from Lilongwe and 709 from Harare were temporarily diverted to Kilimanjaro International Airport, Tanzania, as a safety precaution before later flying to Nairobi.

“We confirm that earlier this morning, two of our flights were diverted due to fog affecting visibility on approach to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) runway. Following improvement in weather conditions and visibility in Nairobi, both flights safely returned and landed at JKIA”, KQ said.

The airline regretted that the diversions had resulted in delays affecting regional routes.

“We are actively working to minimise disruption to our schedule and support affected guests through regular communication updates and alternative travel arrangements where applicable”, the statement read.

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The airline reiterated that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its top priority.

“We sincerely apologise to our guests for the inconvenience caused and appreciate their patience and understanding as we work to restore normal operations”, it assured

 

 

 

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