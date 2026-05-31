RugbySports

Rugby: South Africa defeats Kenya to clinch unprecedented 5th Rugby Africa Women’s title

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

The national women’s rugby 15’s team,Lionesses lost 20-33 to South Africa during the final of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup encounter played Sunday at RFUEA Grounds,Ngong Road,Nairobi.

Alicia Auries scored South Africa’s opening tie before Kenya pulled level through Faith Livoi with Kenya taking a slim 8-7 halftime lead.

South Africa picked from where they had left at in the second half regaining the lead shortly after restart after aNaima Hlashwayo, Logan Welman and Jakkie Cilliers added a try a piece to widen the visitiors advantage to 22-8.

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Despite Kenya putting up a late rally with Knight Otuoma touching down for the crucial five points,South Africa held on to grab the emphatic 33-20 win.

The win ensured that Souith Africa lifted their 5th consecutive Rugby Africa Women’s Cup title.

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