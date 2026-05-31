Gor Mahia crowned FKF PL 2025/26 Champions

Gor Mahia were officially crowned FKF Premier League champions at Nyayo National Stadium despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nairobi United in their final match of the season.

The conclusion of the 2025 FKF Premier League season marks another successful chapter for Gor Mahia, who have now won their 22nd domestic league title.

K’Ogalo lifted the league trophy after finishing at the top of the standings with 69 points, five points clear of their closest challengers, AFC Leopards, who ended the campaign in second place.

Immediate former champions Kenya Police FC finished third on 55 points, while Nairobi United claimed fourth place with 53 points.

Shabana FC completed the top five after an impressive campaign that saw them finish with 52 points.

At the other end of the table, Kariobangi Sharks were relegated after failing to secure survival on the final day.Kariobangi Sharks steamrolled over Sofapaka 6-0 in their final fixture that could not however rescue them from the relegation.

They will join Bidco United and Sofapaka in National Super League next season.

The conclusion of the 2025 FKF Premier League season marks another successful chapter for Gor Mahia, who will now shift their focus to preparations for continental football following their latest domestic triumph.

FKF PL RESULTS

Sunday,May 31st 2026

Gor Mahia 0-1 Nairobi United

Kariobangi Sharks 6-0 Sofapaka

AFC Leopards 1-2 BIDCO United

Mathare United 1-0 Bandari

Muranga Seal 2-1 Mara Sugar

Police Fc 1-1 Kakamega Homeboyz

Posta Rangers 0-1 Ulinzi Stars

Shabana 1-2 KCB

Tusker 1-1 APS Bomet