NACADA moves to strengthen probation officers in renewed fight against drug abuse

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has made a significant effort to strengthen the country’s frontline defense against alcohol and drug abuse (ADA) by training 66 probation officers from Nairobi County.

This intensive training, conducted in Nairobi, aimed to enhance the officers’ skills in recognizing the signs and symptoms of substance use among their clients, many of whom are involved in the justice system due to drug-related offenses. The sessions emphasized not only identification but also the development of supervision strategies that prioritize rehabilitation and reintegration, ensuring that probation serves as a pathway to recovery rather than merely a form of punishment.

Furthermore, the training sought to reinforce the crucial connection between the courts, health services, and regulatory authorities. By promoting seamless coordination among these sectors, NACADA aims to establish a comprehensive support system that provides timely intervention, medical care, and legal oversight for individuals struggling with addiction, preventing them from falling through the cracks.

Speaking after the training, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa underscored that the initiative is part of the ongoing renewed fight against drug abuse in the country as directed by the President.

“As part of the ongoing renewed fight against drug abuse in the country, as directed by the President, NACADA is revamping its strategies to ensure that all key stakeholders in the fight are sensitised as a means of ensuring that we all move together and protect the country from the harms of the menace,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He emphasised that probation officers are uniquely positioned to observe behavioural changes and risk factors among offenders, making them indispensable allies in early intervention and relapse prevention.

“Probation officers are on the front lines. They see clients regularly, often in their home environments. By equipping them with the right tools and knowledge, we transform them into agents of recovery, not just enforcers of court orders,” Dr. Omerikwa added.

The training for probation officers comes in the wake of another training rolled out by the Authority for senior Judicial officers in Nairobi, signalling a comprehensive, top-down approach to judicial-sector engagement. Together, these capacity-building efforts aim to create a justice system that is both punitive where necessary and therapeutic where appropriate, balancing accountability with compassion.

NACADA reaffirmed its commitment to scaling these trainings across other counties, ensuring that no stakeholder is left behind in the national mission to curb substance abuse and safeguard the health and well-being of all Kenyans.