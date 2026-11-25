German President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Nairobi last night for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding strategic cooperation between Kenya and Germany.

He was received by the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.

Accompanied by a German business delegation, President Steinmeier is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President William Ruto, focusing on expanding trade and investment, strengthening economic cooperation and advancing shared development priorities.

His programme will also include visits to Kenya–Germany bilateral cooperation projects in healthcare, digital services, skills development, arts and culture, and nature and biodiversity conservation, highlighting the breadth and impact of the partnership.

The visit builds on the longstanding Kenya–Germany partnership and provides an opportunity to advance Kenya’s economic interests, attract investment, create jobs and strengthen cooperation in priority sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.