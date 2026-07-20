Police recover 45 stolen cattle in Turkana

Police in Turkana have recovered 45 head of cattle that were stolen during a stock theft incident in Pokot North Sub-County last month.

The multi-agency led operation was carried out in Aroo Sub-County, Turkana County, after security officers received credible information that the stolen livestock had been been driven to Namakat Village in Kalemngorok Sub-location.

Acting on the information, the joint security team launched a coordinated operation and successfully recovered the cattle.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers came under attack from suspected bandits while escorting the recovered livestock to a safe location.

The suspects exchanged fire with the officers in an attempt to reclaim the stolen animals.

Despite the attack, the security team repelled the assailants and secured the recovered cattle.

”The recovered cattle are in safe custody pending identification by their rightful owners,” the NPS said.

The National Police Service said the operation reflects the commitment, courage and sacrifice of security officers in protecting lives and property.