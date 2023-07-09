Germany reaffirms support for the Morocco-Sahara autonomous plan.

The two nations also reaffirmed their support for Staffan de Mistura, the personal envoy of the UN secretary general, and his initiatives to advance the political process in accordance with the pertinent UN Security Council resolutions.

Germany reaffirmed its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan for the Sahara on Thursday, describing it as a “serious and credible” attempt by the Kingdom and a “very good basis for a solution accepted by the parties”.

The head of German diplomacy, Annalena Baerbock, reiterated Germany’s “long-standing support for the UN-led process for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution” following her meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, who was in Berlin on a working visit.

The two ministers restated their shared stance on this occasion in favour of the “exclusivity” of the UN in the political process, as well as their support for the pertinent UN Security Council resolutions, which have noted the role and duty of the parties in attempting to reach a reasonable, practical, and long-lasting political agreement based on compromise.

