Vijana Barubaru rapper mourns loss of mother

Mwaana, one half of the popular rap group Vijana Barubaru, is mourning the loss of his mother.

Sharing his grief on social media, the rapper said it was the “saddest day of his life.”

“I need one more lunch date. I need to say kwaheri properly,” Mwaana wrote. “I can’t do life without you. You should have warned me before you left.”

The rapper has not disclosed further details surrounding his mother’s passing, but he did respond to his fans’ condolences.

“Asanteni for the condolences. Mungu anipee nguvu,” he wrote.

Vijana Barubaru has built a loyal following through introspective tracks exploring identity, youth and life in contemporary Kenya, and has often drawn on personal experiences in their music, making the loss especially resonant among supporters.