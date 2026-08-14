Chapa Dimba set for Western regional finals as 8 team battle for regional title in Bungoma

It’s all systems go for the first regional finals of the fifth edition of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament, with eight teams four boys’ and four girls’ teams set to battle for the Western Regional crown scheduled Saturday, 15-16th August, at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi, Bungoma.

The teams are Chakol Queens and Musokoto Secondary School from Busia; Vihiga Cranes and Blue Commandos from Vihiga; Terem FC and Elgon Queens from Bungoma; and Lugari Progressive and Green Buffaloes from Kakamega.

“This weekend, we are all heading to Bungoma for our first Chapa Dimba Regional Final of the season. We have eight teams competing, and we expect a packed weekend of exciting action. I call on football fans across Western Kenya and beyond to turn up in large numbers, enjoy the action, and cheer on our talented young boys and girls. To all the competing teams, I wish you the very best,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The host Elgon Queens of Bungoma will open the weekend’s action against Kakamega’s Lugari Progressive in the first girls’ semi-final. The second girls’ semi-final will see Vihiga’s Blue Commandos take on Busia’s defending champions, Chakol Queens, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

“Last season, we lost 2-1 to Brenda Girls in the final, but this year we are determined to win both the regional and national titles. The girls are in good shape, injury-free, and well prepared after stepping up their training immediately after the county finals. We know we are facing the best teams in the region, but we are ready for the challenge. Chapa Dimba is one of the top tournaments in the country, and I am delighted that Kenyan players will, for the first time, get the opportunity to participate in the Gothia Cup through the tournament. I hope some of my players will earn a place in the All-Star team travelling to Sweden,” said Fred Serenge, head coach of Lugari Progressive.

Later in the afternoon, fans will be treated to a mouth-watering boys’ showdown, with hosts Terem FC taking on Vihiga Cranes in the first semi-final. The action will then shift to another thrilling clash as Busia’s Musokoto Secondary School lock horns with Kakamega’s Green Buffaloes in the final match of the day.

“The team is in good form as we head to Bungoma this weekend for the regional finals. Last season, I led Ebwali Boys to the regional championship in the boys’ category, and this year, I am hoping to achieve the same with Vihiga Cranes after winning the Vihiga County title. There is certainly pressure, but I trust my boys and believe we have what it takes to win the regional crown,” said Francis Muhambe, head coach of Vihiga Cranes.

The winners of the semi-finals will face off in the respective finals on Sunday, with each winning boys’ and girls’ team taking home KES 250,000 and securing a slot to represent the Western Region at the National Finals. The runners-up will each receive KES 150,000.

Individual awards will also be presented, with the Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer in both the boys’ and girls’ categories each receiving KES 30,000. The Most Valuable Player (Golden Ball) will also receive KES 30,000, together with a fully funded tertiary education scholarship under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.

The regional finals follow a successful series of grassroots and county-level matches held across Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega counties. The county champions are Chakol Queens and Musokoto Secondary School from Busia; Elgon Queens and Terem FC from Bungoma; Blue Commandos and Vihiga Cranes from Vihiga; and Lugari Progressive and Green Buffaloes from Kakamega.

This year, the Western Region attracted 521 teams across the four counties, comprising 340 boys’ teams and 181 girls’ teams. Kakamega recorded the highest number of participating teams with 214, followed by Bungoma with 160, Busia with 79 and Vihiga with 68.

Nationwide, 3,178 teams registered for the fifth edition of Chapa Dimba, comprising 2,367 boys’ teams and 811 girls’ teams. The Season 5 All-Star team will represent Kenya at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden, the world’s largest youth football tournament.