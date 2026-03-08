Giant killing BB Bread Fc dumps Gor Mahia out MozzartBet Cup

BB Bread Fc continued with their giant killing stance in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation MozzartBet Cup after dumping premier league leaders Gor Mahia out of this years tourney following a 1-0 win during their round of 32 clash played Sunday, at Nyayo National Stadium.

The 5th tier,Kayole based side who shocked AFC leopards in their previous round of 64 clash held their own against a much fancied Gor scoring in the 84th minute through substitute Dennis Muthini to seal the victory.

The wins sends BB Bread through to the round of 16.In other round of 32 results defending champions Nairobi United eased past BMC Allstars 8-0 while Muranga Seal narrowly edged out division one out fit Dynamo FC 1-0 as Kariobangi Sharks pummelled KU Hardnuts 4-0 with Humphrey Aroko scoring all the four goals.

Posta Rangers defeated Oinopsos 2-0 while 2024 winners Kakamega Homeboyz booked their round of 16 ticket after seeing off Kipchimchim 3-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

The draw for the round of 16 is expected to be conducted in earnest with the final set for June 17th.The winners get a chance to represent Kenya at the CAF Confederations Cup next season.