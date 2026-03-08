FootballSports

Giant killing BB Bread Fc dumps Gor Mahia out MozzartBet Cup

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

BB Bread Fc continued with their giant killing stance in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation MozzartBet Cup after dumping premier league leaders  Gor Mahia out of this years tourney following a 1-0  win during their round of 32 clash played Sunday, at Nyayo National Stadium.

The 5th tier,Kayole based side who shocked AFC leopards in their previous round of 64 clash held their own against a much fancied Gor  scoring in the 84th minute through substitute Dennis Muthini to seal the victory.

BB Bread Fc line up before their Round of 32 MozzartBet Cup against Gor Mahia FC on Sunday

The wins sends BB Bread through to the round of 16.In other round of 32 results defending champions  Nairobi United eased past BMC Allstars 8-0 while Muranga Seal narrowly edged out division one out fit Dynamo FC 1-0 as Kariobangi Sharks pummelled KU Hardnuts 4-0 with Humphrey Aroko scoring all the four goals.

Posta Rangers defeated Oinopsos 2-0 while 2024 winners Kakamega Homeboyz booked their round of 16 ticket after seeing off Kipchimchim 3-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

The draw for the round of 16 is expected to be conducted in earnest with the final set for June 17th.The winners get a chance to represent Kenya at the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

