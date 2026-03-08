AthleticsSports

Ugandan Kiplimo breaks world half marathon record in Lisbon

By Dismas Otuke
Three-time world cross-country champion Jacob Kiplimo returned to the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon with a bang, setting a new world record after clocking 57:20 at the World Athletics Elite Label road race on Sunday.

The Ugandan took 10 seconds off Yomif Kejelcha’s official world record for the distance.

Before Kejelcha produced that mark in Valencia in 2024, Kiplimo had held the previous world record at 57:31, which he achieved in Lisbon in 2021.

Kenyan duo Nicholas Kipkorir and Gilbert Kiprotich finished in 2nd and 3rd positions in 58:08 and 58:59, respectively.

“I’m so happy to break the world record,” said Kiplimo. “After the first 10 km, I thought the world record was possible. I tried to keep pushing the pace in the final two kilometres.”

Ethiopia’s Tsige Gebreselama successfully defended her title in the women’s race, clocking 1:04:48 ahead of her compatriot Germawit Gebzhair, as Kenyan Janeth Chepng’etich completed the podium positions.

