All set ahead of this year’s Lewa Safari Marathon, organsiers out to raise  Ksh.15m

The 2026 edition of the annual Lewa Safari Marathon scheduled June 27th at Lewa Conservancy ,Lewa,Isiolo County.

The Marathon was launched Tuesday in Nairobi with the organisers announcing that the registration for international participants was ongoing while for runners drawn from Kenya and East Africa the process was set to begin Friday,March 27th.

The Marathon,held since 2000 has raised KSh1.3 billion which has helped fund initiatives contributing to a doubling of Hawksbill turtles and more than doubling of young Grevy’s zebras in Lewa Conservancy.

‘’Rhinos, including black rhinos, increased by a quarter in one reserve, and mountain bongos are safer in their habitats around Mt Kenya and the Aberdares, the only places they are found in the world’’ read a communique from the organisers.

According to John Kinoti, Chief programmes and partnerships officer Lewa, alongside support to those endangered species, marathon funds also covered costs for more than 40,000 clinic visits, funded dozens of school programmes, and supported rural enterprises including pastoralists and women-led businesses.

Mike Watson, CEO of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, said: “Every step taken at the Lewa Safari Marathon powers real, measurable conservation impact. Through the commitment of every runner and supporter, we are securing critical habitats, protecting endangered species, and building resilient communities with sustainable livelihoods. A huge thanks as ever to our invaluable event sponsors. This collective action ensures conservation works for people as well as wildlife, for generations to come.”

Chantal Migongo-Bake of Tusk,who also organize the race said: “The Lewa Safari Marathon is more than just a race, it’s a running challenge with purpose, a movement that unites runners from around the world in support of Kenya’s extraordinary wildlife and communities. This incredible event continues to raise vital funds that innovate conservation efforts, protect critical landscapes and threatened species, and uplift livelihoods. The Lewa Safari Marathon is a testament to the impact we can achieve together for the future of Africa’s wild spaces.”

Set within the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, the event includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and children’s race. More than 25,000 runners from over 40 countries have taken part over the years, including Kenyan former marathon World Record Holders Eliud Kipchoge, Paul Tergat, and Catherine Ndereba. Runner’s World recognises the Lewa Safari Marathon as one of the world’s top ten amateur races.

Huawei has stood out as one of the longtime backers of the event. The backing helped drive the race’s long-term impact, as well as attracting other leading Kenyan brands in partnering with the organisers.

“Huawei is delighted to have been a long-standing supporter of the Lewa Safari Marathon. The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is home to some of the most recognisable species and rarest wildlife on earth and the difference the event has made in preserving these iconic species for future generations as well as the surrounding communities has been awe-inspiring’’, Gao Fei, CEO of Huawei Kenya said

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, said: “For the past 26 years, we have proudly been part of the success story of the Lewa Safari Marathon. This is a noble initiative that goes beyond sport, bringing people together to raise awareness and take meaningful action towards conserving our wildlife. As part of our continued commitment, we will this year support the event to the tune of KES 10 million. As a purpose-led technology company, we are equally proud to enable conservation through connectivity, ensuring that Lewa remains digitally empowered to protect wildlife more effectively.”