Kipyegon obliterates 1500M World Record setting new record of 3:49.11

Reigning Olympic and World 1500M Champion Faith Kipyegon, produced a master class performance to break an 8 year World record stopping the clock in 3:49.11 at the Folrence Golden Gala Diamond leagur in Italy on Friday night.

The 29 yearly old Kenyan becomese the 1st ever woman to run the 3 and half laps race in a sub 3 :50 .07 .

The win is a big motivation to the mother of 1 as she prepares to defend her World tittle in Budapest Hungary in August this year and came barely a month since posting a World lead time at the Doha Diamond League which was her 1st race this year.