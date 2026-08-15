Golf: Strong field descends on Ruiru Sports Club as battle for Ksh. 2Million   begins

A competitive filed is set to take part in the fifth leg of Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing scheduled Sixteenth to Eighteenth August at Ruiru Sports Club

The three-day tournament brings together a strong field of professionals, amateurs and emerging golfers from across the region, with players also competing for valuable Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit, Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Among the players attracting attention is Royal Nairobi Golf Club professional John Lejirma, who returns to Ruiru seeking redemption after narrowly missing out on last year’s title.

Lejirma was beaten by Dismas Indiza in a sudden-death playoff after the two finished regulation play tied on 4-under par 212. This time, the experienced professional believes lessons from last year’s disappointment have left him better prepared.

“ This course has a really special place in my heart. I always come here and give some good scores, but all in all, this is golf. Last year, I missed by a whisker after going into a playoff, so I took a lot of lessons from that day. I have worked with my coach and this year we are really prepared. For sure, I am going to give them a run for their money.”

Lejirma said his preparations have focused on all aspects of his game, with particular attention on his driving given the demands of the Ruiru course.

“I have been working with my coach on all aspects of my game, from driving to pitching. I would say my strength is off the tee because this course really demands that, so I have really worked on that area. I feel ready.”

Lejirma will face a strong field that includes Dismas Indiza, who returns as the defending champion and arrives with the confidence of having won the Kabete Challenge earlier in the season.

Other leading Kenyan professionals expected to challenge for the title include Samuel Njoroge Chege, Greg Snow, Daniel Nduva, Michael Karanga, David Wakhu, Edwin Mudanyi, Mohit Mediratta and Taimur Malik.

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera will lead the international challenge, with golfers from Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Malawi and Burundi also featuring in the field.

Taimur Malik is another player targeting a strong showing in Ruiru after a difficult finish at his previous tournament.

“The course is in good shape, so I am looking forward to the week. I had a bit of a tough finish at my last tournament, so I am looking to bounce back this week.”

Malik has been working on his wedge play while maintaining confidence in his driving, an area he feels has been one of the strengths of his game.

“I am driving the ball pretty well, but I have struggled with my wedge game over the last couple of months. I have been working quite hard on distance control and trajectory. It is still a work in progress, but hopefully that comes through this week.”

With a strong field assembled for the fifth leg of the East Africa Swing, Malik expects the competition to be particularly tight.

“The competition is pretty high. Whoever is having a good week is going to win, so everyone has to be at their best to be able to win. That is obviously nice to see.”

The Absa Ruiru Invitational is supported by Absa Bank Kenya as part of its partnership with the Sunshine Development Tour, which is supporting three legs of the Tour this season.