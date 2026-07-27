RugbySports

KCB Edge rivals Kabras in Prinsloo, make dream start to SportPesa National 7s Circuit title Defence

Meanwhile Zetech Oaks and Mwamba Ladies won the revamped Divison 1 titles with victories over Kabarak University and Kiambaa Ladies respectively.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Defending SportPesa National Sevens Circuit Champions, KCB Rugby Club made a perfect start to their title defense by edging out bitter rivals Kabras Sugar 19-12 in the final of the season-opening Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.

The Bankers last triumphed in Prinsloo in 2017 but the near decade-long wait was addressed as they claimed the title won by Strathmore Leos last season.

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In a fully-packed Nakuru Athletics Club, Kabras made the best start, taking a 5-0, lead off a Mike Lukusu try from their kickoff which the Bankers failed to claim.

Kenya 7s Star George Ooro chalked over the Lions’ first try which was successfully converted after the restart.

Elvis Olukusi and Vincent Onyala added two tries for a 19-5, lead at the interval, taking full advantage of an extra man after Jackson Lukeki was sent to the sin bin for an illegal intervention.

Brian Mutua responded back for Kabras with a converted try to cut the lead to 19-12 and set up an intense three minutes but the Bankers held on for the victory and Ksh 150,000 cash prize.

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Meanwhile Zetech Oaks and Mwamba Ladies won the revamped Divison 1 titles with victories over Kabarak University and Kiambaa Ladies respectively.

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