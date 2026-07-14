Gor Mahia land Ksh7.5 million deal with electric mobility firm Spiro

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia FC have agreed a new annual sponsorship arrangement with electric mobility company Spiro, worth Ksh 7.5 million, making the firm the club’s official partner in that category.

Club patron Eliud Owalo confirmed the news on social media on July 13, 2026, describing the timing as important given the club’s demanding schedule ahead.

This includes the CECAFA Championship, the domestic league season, and continental assignments in CAF competitions.

Officials from both organisations attended a signing ceremony to formalise the partnership, with Owalo praising the collaboration as a step forward for the sport locally.

For Spiro, the agreement marks its first major sponsorship involvement with a club in Kenya’s top flight, expanding its brand presence into local football.

For Gor Mahia, it represents another addition to an increasingly active commercial calendar.

The Spiro deal follows closely on the heels of a separate three-year, Ksh30 million agreement the club signed with paint manufacturer Kansai Plascon earlier this season.

Together, the two deals point to a broader effort by the club’s management to diversify revenue streams and strengthen its financial base as it prepares for a season likely to test