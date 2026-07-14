Murang’a County reaches deal ECDE teachers, call off strike

Murang’a County Government and the County Government Workers Union (COGWU) have signed a return-to-work agreement, bringing to an end a months-long strike by ECDE teachers.

COGWU Deputy Secretary General Dr. John Ndunda, speaking after the signing, said the agreement marks the end of the industrial action that had disrupted learning in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres across Murang’a County.

He said normal learning is expected to resume immediately.

Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania, who presided over the signing ceremony, said the agreement goes beyond salary increments.

He noted that it formally recognizes ECDE staff as teachers rather than caregivers, provides for the absorption of ECDE intern teachers into the contractual terms and establishes a framework for continuous dialogue between the county government and the union.

One of the teachers present, Joyce Wanjiku, welcomed the agreement, saying most ECDE teachers were satisfied with the new terms. She noted that besides the salary increment, the agreement restores the dignity of ECDE teachers and will enable them to serve learners more effectively.