County NewsNEWS

Murang’a County reaches deal ECDE teachers, call off strike

KNA
By KNA
1 Min Read

Murang’a County Government and the County Government Workers Union (COGWU) have signed a return-to-work agreement, bringing to an end a months-long strike by ECDE teachers.

COGWU Deputy Secretary General Dr. John Ndunda, speaking after the signing, said the agreement marks the end of the industrial action that had disrupted learning in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres across Murang’a County.

He said normal learning is expected to resume immediately.

Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania, who presided over the signing ceremony, said the agreement goes beyond salary increments.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

He noted that it formally recognizes ECDE staff as teachers rather than caregivers, provides for the absorption of ECDE intern teachers into the contractual terms and establishes a framework for continuous dialogue between the county government and the union.

One of the teachers present, Joyce Wanjiku, welcomed the agreement, saying most ECDE teachers were satisfied with the new terms. She noted that besides the salary increment, the agreement restores the dignity of ECDE teachers and will enable them to serve learners more effectively.

Appeal for help as lobby groups, youth lead rescue in Mathare
Gachagua was impeached for insubordination, says Natembeya
Kenya elite forces foil attack by Al-Shabaab in Garissa
MPs approve motion to establish cancer prevention, control fund
Gov’t to announce new security measures to end banditry menace
Waiguru’s subsidized artificial insemination program boosts dairy farming in Kirinyaga 
Nairobi CBD set for major overhaul under Governor Sakaja’s new initiative
IEBC registers 1.3M new voters since March 30
Ruto says Govt committed to end banditry, cattle rustling
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amos Wanjala called up to Valencia CF’s first team ahead of pre-season
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Amos Wanjala called up to Valencia CF’s first team ahead of pre-season
Football Sports
Prodigal Son: Abuod Omar completes move back to Tusker from Police FC
Football Sports
Ma Xingrui
Ma Xingrui expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC)
International News
California leads lawsuit to block Paramount Warner Bros mega merger
Business International Business

You May also Like

County News

Government pushes for foster care system over orphanages by 2032

Africa

Emergency response launched in Safi hospital to Cater for the injured in torrential rains in Morocco

County NewsNEWS

Online abuse: Experts root for reforms to protect children with disabilities

Local NewsNEWS

Pastor Dorcas seeks partnerships in Berlin for boy child, widows, orphans, PWD programs

Show More