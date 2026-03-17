FootballSports

FKF-WPL: Ulinzi Starlets edges out Zetech,dislodges Kenya Police Bullets at the summit

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

 

 

Ulinzi Starlets moved to the top of the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League standings after defeating Zetech Sparks 3-0 a league fixture played at Ulinzi Complex Nairobi.

Ulinzi Starlets got an early lead after Elizabeth Mideva scored barely 35 seconds after the kick off. Mercy Airo added a second in the 44th minute before Mideva grabbed her second goal of the match with 15 minutes to play.

‘’There are no injury concerns but we will check the players wjho might have little knocks,I felt that this year’s league will be competitive and true to my words it will be a tough one’’ said Ulinzi Starlets head coach Collins Ochieng.

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Zetech Sparks head coach Harriet Farkhir rued the missed chances that the team created in the match but failed to convert.

‘’We are going back to the drawing board,the most undoing was scoring, our conversion wasn’t proper. we were not sharp enough in the final third,we are going to work on it in our trainings and I believe it wil be ok. The title race is not yet over,the race is open because if each and every team has to win their respective games’’,remarked Harriet.

Following the win Ulinzi Starlets dislodged defending champions  Kenya Police Bullets Fc at the top of the standings with 35 points while Police is now second one point adrift.

After 14 rounds of the league action Trinity Satrlets is placed third on 31 points while former champions Vihiga Queens and Zetech Sparks are placed in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Gideon Starlets seem to be destined for lower tier barely a season after promotion since they lie 10th on the 12 team standings with 17 points from 17 matches while Kisped Queens and Kisumu All Starlets occupy 11th and 12th positions respectively.

The League matches which were boycotted by a number of clubs last weekend with teams demanding for better terms and engagement with Football Kenya Federation is expected to continue this weekend.

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