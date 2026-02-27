FootballSports

CAF increases prize money for inter-club competitions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the prize money for Inter Club competitions effective this season, which is heading into the quarter-final stage.

Winners for the CAF Champions League this season will take home Ksh 768 million, equivalent to USD 6 million, up from the previous USD 4 million.

However, the prize money for the silver medalists remains unchanged at KSh 256 million, while the losing semifinalists will take home KSh 153.6 million.

The quarter finalists will be rewarded KSh 115.2 million, while teams finishing 3rd and 4th in the group stage are set to earn KSh 89.6 million.

The Confederation Cup winners will be rewarded Ksh 512 million, while the runners-up will pocket Ksh 128.

Losing semi-finalists will reap KSh 96 million, as the losing quarter-finalists will walk home with KSh 70.4 million and KSh 51.2 million for 3rd and 4th group finishers.

