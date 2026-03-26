Government declares parts of Laikipia, Meru, Isiolo security-disturbed, launches major crackdown

The government has declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous so as to enable major security operation to weed out perpetrators of recent incidents of criminal activities in the areas.

In a Gazette notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the order takes effect from 6pm Thursday and is meant to last for 30 days and may be withdrawn or continued upon assessment.

In Laikipia County, the areas include; Mogogo Forest, Sieku, Makuriani and Doldol while in Tigania East County, the areas affected are Mlima Rasta (Kamberia Sub-Location), Mlima Lombolio, Mworontoi Belt (Gambela Sub-location), as well as Nyambene Game Reserve.

In Igembe North Sub-County the areas gazetted are; Ngatho Dam area, Isiolo North Sub County, Sarova Game Reserve, Lowarengishu Hills (Eremet Sub-location), Mutunyi Hills and Loruku Hills (Loruku Sub-location).

According to the CS the operation, which also involves a mop-up of illegal firearms, follows an earlier deployment of 400 additional police officers to reinforce the officers on the ground, among other measures.

“We have declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous to facilitate a major security operation to weed out perpetrators of recent incidents of criminal activities in the areas,” said Murkomen.

Adding that: “This operation, which also involves a mop-up of illegal firearms, follows our earlier deployment of 400 additional police officers to reinforce the officers on the ground, among other measures. We shall intensify our efforts until banditry is completely eradicated in these areas and criminal networks dismantled.”