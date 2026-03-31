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Government disburses March cash transfers for orphans and vulnerable children

CT-OVC Programme aims to encourage fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities, while promoting their human capital development.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
The government has disbursed the March 2026 cash transfer payments for orphans and vulnerable children, benefiting hundreds of thousands of households under the Inua Jamii programme.

In a statement, Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng’o, noted that a total of Ksh.860,396,000 has been released through the State Department for Children Services, to cater for 430,198 beneficiaries under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

The PS says, each beneficiary household will receive a sum of Kshs. 2,000.00 with the payments set to commence on Tuesday, 31st March 2026 through the contracted Payment Service Provider.

The CT-OVC Programme aims to encourage fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities, while promoting their human capital development.

Specifically, the programme supports increased enrolment and transition in education, improved health and nutrition outcomes, enhanced household food security, and better child protection.

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