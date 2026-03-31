PS Beacco pushes impact projects to drive prison reforms

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco has emphasized the department’s focus on prioritizing impact projects as it seeks to enhance collaboration with stakeholders.

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) led by Regional Representative for Eastern Africa Ali Elbereir, the PS said such partnerships will expand the capacity of Kenya’s criminal justice system as well as improve the lives of vulnerable groups.

While lauding the collaboration with UNODC, especially in the areas of infrastructure development, digitalization, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, the PS said such impactful programmes will help catalyze envisaged reforms targeting the country’s correctional system.

Ali Elbereir, on his part said his organization remains committed to supporting Kenya build a fairer, more efficient, and accountable criminal justice system that supports peace, security and sustainable development.

He said the recent appointment of Ambassador Monica Juma as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime was testament of Kenya’s standing on the global map.

Among other programmes, UNODC is leading implementation of The Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery (PLEAD) with funding from the European Union, that focuses on strengthening the administration of justice, expanding access to justice for vulnerable populations and promoting alternatives to imprisonment.