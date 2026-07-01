Government intensifies evacuation of citizens from South Africa

The government is urging Kenyans in South Africa to avoid protest hotspots and observe safety precautions as it intensifies the evacuation of citizens affected by the ongoing security situation, pledging to repatriate all those wishing to return home.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu confirmed that the government had activated its evacuation protocols through a multi-agency team. She added that it would continue facilitating the safe return of Kenyans until all those seeking repatriation are brought home.

The first group of 26 Kenyans arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, where they received consular assistance and psychosocial support.

“We evacuated the first group of 26 Kenyans who are fleeing the xenophobic attacks that we have recently seen in the media. That number is just the first batch of the waves of Kenyans that we are working to evacuate. We are expecting 63 to arrive (Tuesday night), and another group to arrive tomorrow (Wednesday),” Njogu stated.

The PS indicated that the government had also opened registration for Kenyans who feel unsafe or wish to return to Kenya, with demand for evacuation continuing to rise.

“We issued a call to the Kenyan diaspora living in South Africa who would like to be evacuated, or who are facing or who feel that they are currently in danger, to register. We’ve had over 200 people registering,” she said.

Njogu highlighted that the number seeking evacuation represents only a small fraction of the more than 27,000 Kenyans living and working in South Africa. She added that the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria continues to provide refuge and consular services to citizens affected by the unrest.

“At our Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, we have a group of more than 100 Kenyans who are taking shelter, and our team is extending services to them and has offered sanctuary and shelter,” she said.

As the repatriation exercise continues, the government has advised Kenyans remaining in South Africa to avoid demonstrations, protest areas, and large gatherings where violence could occur. Citizens have also been urged to stay indoors where possible, carry valid identification at all times, follow guidance from South African authorities and the Kenya High Commission, and avoid confrontations with hostile individuals or groups.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs confirmed it was also facilitating alternative travel arrangements for additional citizens and would continue providing verified updates on the evacuation exercise.

“The Government will continue repatriation efforts until all who wish to return are safely home,” the ministry stated.

She also encouraged Kenyans requiring emergency or consular assistance to contact the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria or the State Department for Diaspora Affairs’ 24-hour response centre as efforts to safeguard Kenyan nationals continue.