Kenya hosts the 2026 NFL Flag Africa Continental Championship in Nairobi from July 9 to 11. The three-day event marks a landmark moment for American football on the continent. For the first time, five African nations compete simultaneously on one stage. This is gridiron football’s biggest African showcase yet.NFL Eyes Africa’s Future as Kenya Hosts Five-Nation Continental Showcase

Flag football has exploded globally over the past decade. More than 20 million people across 100 countries now play the sport. The NFL Africa programme drove much of this growth on the continent. Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora spearheaded the initiative. Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, Umenyiora built the programme on three pillars — fan events, talent identification, and grassroots Flag development.

Africa’s pipeline to the NFL has also strengthened significantly. The International Player Pathway Class of 2026 featured seven Nigerians and one Kenyan among 13 athletes from 10 nations. The continent now leads all international regions in NFL talent production.

Nigeria hosted the first NFL Flag continental event in 2024. Egypt followed in 2025. Nairobi now takes the baton as the third and most ambitious edition yet. Men’s and women’s national teams from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa all compete this year. An Under-13 youth tournament runs alongside the senior competition. Mixed squads of 10 players from each nation take part, giving young athletes their first taste of international competition.

NFL Senior Vice President of Global Flag Football Brian Flinn praised the sport’s African growth. “This event brings together the very best players alongside the next generation of talent from five countries,” he said. IFAF President Pierre Trochet highlighted the strength of the NFL-IFAF partnership. “We are accelerating flag football development across Africa at both grassroots and elite levels,” he added.

On July 11, the NFL hosts an elite talent identification workout. Athletes from across the continent showcase their skills directly in front of NFL representatives. The best performers earn pathways into the NFL Academy in the UK or the International Player Pathway programme.

Flag football also makes its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028. Kenya’s role as host nation signals the continent’s growing influence on the sport’s global future.