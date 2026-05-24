Government intensifies livestock disease control to protect farmers, exports

The State Department of Livestock Development will partner with county government and other stakeholders in implementation of timely intervention aimed at addressing emerging challenges facing the sub-sector.

Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke while speaking in Nanyuki Town during this year’s Mt Kenya Branch Agricultural Society (ASK) Show noted that outbreak of livestock diseases, rangeland degradation and poor market access are some of the obstacles affecting livestock production.

Among the implementations is nationwide vaccination campaigns and investment in improved genetics through artificial insemination breeding programmes

Outbreak of livestock diseases such as foot and mouth disease remains a major threat that does not only restrict free livestock movement within rangelands but access to major markets.

This year’s four-day show recorded a rise in the number of exhibitors but the livestock was conspicuous in that only a few animals were on display, a situation attributed to fear of diseases spread.

Laikipia County is among top producers of high quality beef and mutton for local and export markets market but outbreak of diseases has continued to adversely affect exhibition of livestock denying show-goers an opportunity to learn modern and innovative farming skills.

The current conflict in the Middle East following the US-Israel War on Iran has also affected Kenya’s beef export markets leading to loss of millions of shillings with farmers.