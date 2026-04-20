Government launches fourth legal aid service center at Nakuru GK Command

The government has launched the fourth legal aid service center at the Nakuru GK Command as it moves to enhance access to justice for vulnerable groups.

Speaking during the launch, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor said the launch was testament to the government’s commitment in ensuring that justice in Kenya is inclusive, equitable and humane.

She said the legal aid, which will target those in prison and vulnerable groups within the region, will focus on land matters, children in conflict with the law, civil disputes, constitutional rights matters, public interest litigation, probate and administration.

“This service will bring services closer to those who needs it most and will ensure continuity of representation,” she said.

According to Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco, the roll-out of legal aid services reflects a Whole-of Government approach, bringing institutions together to ensure access to justice, uphold human dignity, and strengthen the rule of law within the correctional framework.

“As the State Department for Correctional Services, we recognize that rehabilitation is most effective when anchored on dignity, fairness, and opportunity. Legal empowerment complements ongoing reforms in vocational training, education, psycho-social support, digital transformation, and aftercare services,” said the PS.

Speaking at the same forum, Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs PS Judith Pareno said the launch of the legal aid was part of deliberate and determined efforts to bridge the gap in access to justice.

“Prisoners and remandees are among those who often face unique challenges within our justice system. Many are navigating complex legal processes without representation. Some are awaiting trial for extended periods. Others do not fully understand their rights or the status of their cases,” observed Pareno.

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh, Probation and Aftercare Service Acting Secretary Shadrack Kavutai were among those present at the event that also witnessed representation, from among others, the judiciary and the Law Society of Kenya.