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Government launches taskforce to reform healthcare training

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Government Thursday inaugurated a Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) on Education and Training of Healthcare Professionals, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country’s health workforce.

The Technical Working Group is mandated to recommend strategic, policy and institutional reforms to improve the education, training, accreditation and continuous professional development of healthcare professionals.

The initiative seeks to address longstanding gaps between academic training and clinical practice by ensuring that curricula are aligned with Kenya’s evolving disease burden and health system needs.

It will also focus on strengthening clinical and practical training, enhancing regulatory standards, and integrating emerging areas such as digital health and data analytics into training.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, and the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Ogamba.

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