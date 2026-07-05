Laikipia County disburses Ksh100M to cooperatives to boost value addition

The Laikipia County Government has disbursed more than Ksh100 million to cooperative societies to support value addition of local products, in a programme aimed at boosting earnings for members across various groups.

The Laikipia County Cooperative Revolving Fund has also enabled residents to create wealth and generate employment opportunities, particularly for young people in the county.

Governor Joshua Irungu said the fund has grown from Ksh20 million to the current Ksh100 million, attributing the increase to improved management and the strong repayment culture among beneficiaries.

Speaking during the 104th Ushirika Day celebrations at Matanya Grounds in Laikipia Central, Irungu noted that several projects initiated during his first term are yet to be completed, but assured residents they would be finalised by the end of his second term.

“In Laikipia, cooperatives continue to drive growth across key value chains including dairy, livestock, coffee, apiculture, cereals, potatoes, beans, poultry, pig farming and avocado production,” said Governor Irungu.

“My administration remains committed to strengthening the cooperative movement by creating an enabling environment for growth, improving market access, enhancing value addition and empowering our communities to build a resilient, peaceful and prosperous Laikipia,” he added.

Meanwhile, major savings and credit cooperative societies, particularly those in the transport sector, have called for an increase in loan limits from Ksh3 million to Ksh6 million, saying the current ceiling is insufficient to cope with rising costs of purchasing public service vehicles.

Cooperative leaders have, however, been urged to adhere to regulations set by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) to avoid the risk of deregistration.