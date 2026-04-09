NYOTA Project mentorship concludes, paving way for second tranche of Ksh 25,000 business start-up capital

The NYOTA Project mentorship program officially concluded, paving the way for the second phase of classroom business training and the disbursement of the second tranche of Ksh 25,000 in start-up capital to beneficiaries.

The mentorship phase, which focused on guiding young entrepreneurs through the early stages of establishing their enterprises, has played a critical role in strengthening business skills, improving enterprise management, and supporting the successful launch of new ventures.

Kirinyaga County has recorded remarkable progress, with 100 per cent of beneficiaries who received the first tranche of Ksh 25,000 start-up capital actively participating in the mentorship program.

Speaking after meeting 40 NYOTA Project beneficiaries at the Kirinyaga County Commissioner’s Office in Kerugoya, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for MSMEs Development, Susan Mang’eni, formally closed the mentorship phase and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the entrepreneurs through the next stage of the programme. She confirmed that the second round of 3-day classroom business training will commence on 15th April 2026 across the country.

PS Susan Mang’eni also noted that the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development is working closely with county governments to develop a framework that will enable business licence waivers for NYOTA Project beneficiaries.

The mentorship process has provided an opportunity to verify the enterprises established by participants, enabling the design of tailored support measures to help these businesses grow.

In addition, the State Department for MSMEs is developing a legal framework aimed at institutionalising support for start-ups and small enterprises. The framework will introduce incubation periods that allow emerging businesses to benefit from targeted exemptions and access designated workspaces, creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs during the critical early stages of business development.

The upcoming classroom training will precede the disbursement of the second tranche of the Ksh 25,000 start-up capital, which is expected before the end of April 2026.

This will usher in a second mentorship phase that will connect beneficiaries to the broader MSME ecosystem, including financial institutions, markets, and business development services, to further strengthen their enterprises.