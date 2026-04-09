County NewsNEWS

NYOTA Project mentorship concludes, paving way for second tranche of Ksh 25,000 business start-up capital

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

The NYOTA Project mentorship program officially concluded, paving the way for the second phase of classroom business training and the disbursement of the second tranche of Ksh 25,000 in start-up capital to beneficiaries.

The mentorship phase, which focused on guiding young entrepreneurs through the early stages of establishing their enterprises, has played a critical role in strengthening business skills, improving enterprise management, and supporting the successful launch of new ventures.

Kirinyaga County has recorded remarkable progress, with 100 per cent of beneficiaries who received the first tranche of Ksh 25,000 start-up capital actively participating in the mentorship program.

Speaking after meeting 40 NYOTA Project beneficiaries at the Kirinyaga County Commissioner’s Office in Kerugoya, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for MSMEs Development, Susan Mang’eni, formally closed the mentorship phase and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the entrepreneurs through the next stage of the programme. She confirmed that the second round of 3-day classroom business training will commence on 15th April 2026 across the country.

PS Susan Mang’eni also noted that the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development is working closely with county governments to develop a framework that will enable business licence waivers for NYOTA Project beneficiaries.

The mentorship process has provided an opportunity to verify the enterprises established by participants, enabling the design of tailored support measures to help these businesses grow.

DCI takes over investigation into murder of Rael Cherop Biwott
Two politicians threaten legal action over alleged defamation
Kimbimbi residents urge politicians to keep politics off healthcare
Machakos: Chaos erupts after County officials close down mining quarries

In addition, the State Department for MSMEs is developing a legal framework aimed at institutionalising support for start-ups and small enterprises. The framework will introduce incubation periods that allow emerging businesses to benefit from targeted exemptions and access designated workspaces, creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs during the critical early stages of business development.

The upcoming classroom training will precede the disbursement of the second tranche of the Ksh 25,000 start-up capital, which is expected before the end of April 2026.

This will usher in a second mentorship phase that will connect beneficiaries to the broader MSME ecosystem, including financial institutions, markets, and business development services, to further strengthen their enterprises.

 

Three suspects in murder of Kiambu woman arrested
Court: DCJ Mwilu acted lawfully in empanelling three-judge bench to hear Gachagua’s case
CA to expand mobile coverage to 313 new sub-locations
Mark my words! Mudavadi confident of Ruto’s win in 2027
11 bodies found in Mexico truck were of missing group: prosecutors
Share This Article
Previous Article Government launches taskforce to reform healthcare training
Next Article Leopards coach Ambani and Rangers striker Macharia crowned best in March
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nigeria’s Zenith Bank takes full control of Paramount Bank
Business Local Business
Opening Diamond League in Doha postponed to June 19
Athletics Sports
Many stranded as more towns report fuel shortage
Business Local Business
Ruto: Bold leadership driving affordable housing rollout amid early resistance
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

CS Tuya urges Kenyans to participate in tree growing exercise

Local News

Tribunal recommends reinstatement of suspended Judge Mohammed Kullow

Local News

Billions for Climate Action: Murkomen welcomes green investments

Local NewsNEWS

15,000 learners did not report to school due to flooding-Survey

Show More