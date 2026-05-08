2026 FIFA World CupEntertainmentMusic

Shakira teases new World Cup song produced with Burna Boy

The singer, who also created the 2010 World Cup anthem "Waka Waka", announced the song, titled "Dai Dai", in a post on her Instagram account.

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read
Colombian singer Shakira will once again be the singer for the official song of the World Cup © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Colombian pop idol Shakira on Thursday teased the new official song for the 2026 World Cup, releasing a brief video of the track filmed at Brazil’s iconic Maracana Stadium.

The singer, who also created the 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka”, announced the song, titled “Dai Dai”, in a post on her Instagram account.

In the 67-second video, Shakira appears on the pitch at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, where she performed in a free concert at the city’s Copacabana Beach last Saturday before two million people.

Holding the “Trionda”, the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup, Shakira performed excerpts of the song in English, joined by dancers dressed in the colours of a number of teams, including the United States and Colombia.

The song was produced with Nigerian artist Burna Boy and is set for official release on May 14. The clip, also shared by the FIFA World Cup account, ends with the message: “We’re ready!”

Shakira has a long association with the World Cup, performing at the 2006 and 2014 World Cup finals in addition to producing “Waka Waka” for the 2010 tournament.

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A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

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