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State to enforce stricter police recruitment measures

Interior CS says reforms are aimed at strengthening discipline and professionalism

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that the state will introduce tougher police recruitment measures aimed at enhancing discipline, integrity, and professionalism within the National Police Service.

The move follows the dismissal of 54 recruits from Kiganjo Police Training College due to disciplinary and integrity violations.

Speaking during an assessment visit to the National Police Training College Main Campus in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, Murkomen stated that future recruitment will include stricter psychometric assessments, thorough criminal background checks, and mandatory drug testing.

“Recruitment processes must change, especially on psychometric assessment and drug testing. We will be tougher,” he emphasized.

Murkomen highlighted that the new recruits are expected to bolster efforts against insecurity, including tackling criminal gangs and politically motivated violence.

“The same politicians who were accusing the government over goons are today complaining because we deployed a few police officers to crack down on them. These recruits will be instrumental in the fight,” he said.

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The CS also proposed the establishment of a National Police Service University, saying Kenya has the potential to become a regional hub for police training.

“There is a huge appetite from our neighbours for our training facilities. We have a great opportunity if we establish a properly structured Police University in Kenya,” he stated.

Murkomen was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha, and other senior government officials.

 

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