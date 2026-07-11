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Government moves to strengthen school health through SHA

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Government has underscored the importance of strengthening school health systems as a key pillar in safeguarding learners’ wellbeing, improving education outcomes and building healthier communities.

Speaking Friday at Kerugoya Boys High School community during the launch of the school’s Strategic Plan 2026–2030, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening school health systems across the country.

The Principal Secretary announced that the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards is working with relevant agencies towards accrediting the Kerugoya Boys High School health clinic under the Social Health Authority (SHA), a move that will enable students to access quality healthcare services conveniently within the school.

She also called for intensified efforts to protect learners from drug and substance abuse, warning that modern nicotine products are increasingly being marketed to young people through attractive packaging and flavours that expose them to addiction and long-term health risks.

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The PS encouraged all Kenyans to register with SHA to benefit from the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Social Health Insurance Fund and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

She further cautioned against self-medication and the misuse of antibiotics, noting that these practices fuel antimicrobial resistance while delaying the diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases.

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Muthoni emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene and sanitation through regular handwashing, proper waste disposal and clean environments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including Ebola and Mpox.

The Principal Secretary called on schools, parents, community leaders and all Kenyans to work together in promoting healthy behaviours, protecting children from harmful substances and advancing preventive healthcare to build a healthier nation.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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