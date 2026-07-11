Kenya marks National Reading Day with renewed push for literacy

Kenya Friday marked National Reading Day 2026 with a vibrant national celebration at the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) Headquarters Maktaba Kuu, reaffirming the country’s commitment to building a strong reading culture and promoting lifelong learning at a time when strengthening foundational literacy remains a national priority.

According to UNESCO, approximately seven in ten children in Sub-Saharan Africa are unable to read and understand a simple text by age 10, underscoring the urgent need for sustained investment in reading and literacy programs.

This year’s National Reading Day recorded a 23.5 per cent increase in participation compared to the 2025 celebrations, reflecting the growing national momentum behind reading promotion. A total of 450 participants attended the national celebrations, representing Nairobi and Nakuru counties.

The event was graced by Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet, who represented the Government of Kenya and underscored the critical role of reading in empowering citizens, strengthening education, preserving culture, and driving national development.

Held under the theme “Our Stories, Our Future: Empowering Minds Through Reading,” the celebration brought together government institutions, development partners, publishers, authors, educators, librarians, learners and reading enthusiasts from across the country. Among the key partners present were the National Museums of Kenya, public and academic libraries, publishers and other stakeholders committed to advancing literacy and lifelong learning in Kenya.

The day’s activities began with a colorful National Reading Day Book March, which saw hundreds of participants march through Nairobi in a symbolic call to embrace reading as a lifelong habit. The march was followed by cultural performances, storytelling sessions, school presentations, exhibitions, author engagements and the recognition of outstanding participants in the National Reading Day competitions.

Speaking during the event, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau emphasized that fostering a reading culture is fundamental to nurturing informed, innovative, and productive citizens. “Reading is not simply an educational activity. It is a national investment in human capital. Every child who develops strong reading skills is better equipped to succeed in school, participate in society and contribute to Kenya’s social and economic development.” She commended the Kenya National Library Service and its partners for championing literacy initiatives that continue to transform lives and expand access to knowledge across the country.

The celebration comes as Kenya continues to implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which places increased emphasis on literacy, critical thinking and independent learning. Experts agree that cultivating reading habits both in and outside the classroom is essential to improving learning outcomes and preparing young people for a knowledge-driven economy.

The continued expansion of digital library services has also enhanced access to information, with the KNLS digital library now serving 4,700 registered users, enabling more Kenyans to access books and educational resources online. The growth reflects increasing public demand for accessible learning resources.

Kenya National Library Service Director General Dr. Charles Nzivo reaffirmed KNLS’s commitment to ensuring every Kenyan has access to books, information, and opportunities to read. “Libraries remain one of the most powerful equalizers in society. By expanding access to books, digital resources and community learning spaces, we are helping build a generation of readers, innovators and informed citizens.” He added that KNLS continues to modernise library services to ensure they remain relevant in the digital age while preserving Kenya’s literary and cultural heritage for future generations.

The week-long program engaged more than 700 learners through storytelling sessions, reading engagements, competitions and other literacy activities designed to cultivate a lifelong love of reading among children and young people. Nine schools participated in the National Reading Day competitions and performances: Jonathan Gloag Academy, State House Primary School, Beacon of Hope School, Wanja & Kim School, St. Juliet Primary School, Shelter Homes, Alliance High School, Upper Hill School, and Heider Senior School.

Their participation showcased exceptional creativity, critical thinking, and a shared passion for reading.

The celebrations also featured the exhibition and donation of more than 2,500 books, increasing access to quality reading materials for learners and communities. Activities were coordinated through three Kenya National Library Service branches; Maktaba Kuu, Buruburu Library, and Nakuru Library, ensuring broader outreach and public participation.

The celebrations culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing exceptional performance in the National Reading Day competitions, including reading quizzes, storytelling, and creative writing, while celebrating schools, learners, and partners who continue to champion literacy across the country.