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Kenya opens bids for mineral rights in five counties

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
Rocks containing coltan in Embu County. PHOTO | File

Kenya is seeking to award multi-billion shillings mineral rights to mining firms targeting strategic minerals with significant deposits and commercial value in five counties.

The Ministry of Mining has invited Expression of Interests for mineral rights in Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Tana River, Kwale and Samburu counties where large deposits of copper, coltan, manganese, niobium, Rare Earth Elements and chromite have been found.

In Tharaka Nithi, the state has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from suitably qualified mining operators
to commercialize the Kamacabi mineral where large deposits of copper have been found after the conclusion of the nationwide airbone geophysical survey.

Winning bidder will have access to the geophysical data for an area that covers 196.2800 km² including Kamacabi, Gatue, Kiamiramba and Maragwa.

“Copper is one of these minerals categorised as strategic. To commercialize this resource, the government plans to
award mineral rights in the area via a public tender process,” said Hassan Joho, Mining Cabinet Secretary.

In Tana River County, the government seeking for to award mineral rights for commercialization of manganese deposits at Lali Hills.

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According to the ministry, the development of the manganese mines will ensure the country takes part in the sub-sector which is critical in green energy transition,”

“Manganese is vital and irreplaceable in steelmaking, and a few nations dominate the global mining industry. It is considered one of the most critical minerals. Manganese plays an important role in battery production, especially in alkaline and lithiumion batteries,” added Joho.

The government has also requested for an EOI for three other scale mining rights in for coltan and other
minerals at Kiritiri in Embu County and  mining rights for niobium, Rare Earth Elements and other minerals at the Mrima Hill in Kwale County.

Earlier valuation by the ministry puts Mrima Hills project at an estimated Ksh 8.1 billion with potential to create thousands of direct jobs.

The government is also seeking mining companies interested in large scale exploitation of chromite at Kang’ura in Samburu County.

Interested firms are required to among others have vast experience in exploration and mining for specialty minerals in global jurisdictions, have verifiable financial resources to undertake detailed exploration and mine development and the ability to process the minerals locally and contribute significantly to global supply chains.

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