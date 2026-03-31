Security beefed up ahead of Easter holidays

The government has heightened security across the country ahead of Easter festivities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said a comprehensive strategy has been put in place to ensure safety during the holidays, which coincide with the closure of schools and the ongoing rainy season.

“Recognising that this period will be characterised by increased travel across the nation, social gatherings, and tourism, all of which present unique security and safety challenges, the National Police Service has put in place a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order,” the statement read.

The NPS said it has intensified road safety enforcement and urged all road users to adhere to traffic rules to curb accidents.

“We urge pedestrians, boda boda operators, and public service vehicle (PSV) operators to exercise the highest degree of caution to help eliminate road fatalities and injuries. Strict adherence to traffic rules, regulations, and safety guidelines is essential.”

The service outlined safety measures including, observing speed limits, using designated crossing areas, wearing protective gear such as helmets and reflective clothing, and avoiding risky behaviours such as driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances, distracted road use, and overloading.

Additionally, more police personnel and resources have been deployed to enhance presence and patrols at shopping malls, markets, transport hubs, places of worship, recreational areas, and other critical infrastructure.

The NPS also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.