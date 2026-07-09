Government targets bandit financiers in new security operation

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning to individuals sponsoring and facilitating banditry in Samburu, West Pokot, Tiaty and Isiolo, saying security agencies will relentlessly pursue them.

Speaking in Lolmolok, Suguta Ward in Samburu County, Murkomen warned that those financing and coordinating bandit attacks would face the full force of the law.

“We know where you are, and we will come for you. Through intelligence-led operations, we will find you wherever you are, regardless of who you are, and we must deal with you,” he said.

He said the Government will launch a security operation, led by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and urged residents with illegal arms to voluntarily surrender them before the police go for them.

Murkomen said the operation is aimed at enhancing security, enabling displaced families to return to their homes, and creating lasting stability in the affected areas.

“What we did in other parts of Kerio Valley is what we are going to do here until this area is peaceful,” he said.

Other measures he announced include hiring more National Police Reservists and the development of infrastructure such as security installations, roads, and mobile network coverage.

The CS was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DIG (APS) Gilbert Masengeli, GSU Commandant Johana Tonui and other senior Government officials.

He was joined by Governor Samburu Jonathan Lelelit, MPs Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West) and Eli Letipila (Samburu North), former Governor Moses Lenolkulal and MCAs led by James Leleruk ( Suguta ward).