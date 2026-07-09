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MPs urged to adopt SHA support programmes to expand healthcare access

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
SHA
Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni

Members of Parliament have been urged to establish Social Health Authority (SHA) support initiatives in their constituencies to expand financial protection in healthcare and ensure that no deserving Kenyan is left behind.

Speaking Wednesday during the launch of the Belgut NG-CDF SHA Support Programme, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni noted that the government is expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare through strategic partnerships with leaders, the private sector and other stakeholders to ensure more vulnerable Kenyans benefit from the SHA under Taifa Care.

The Belgut NG-CDF SHA Support Programme will facilitate the enrolment of 700 vulnerable beneficiaries into SHA.

The launch was accompanied by a free medical camp organised by the Ministry of Health in partnership with Browns East Africa Plantations, bringing essential healthcare services closer to the community and supporting access to preventive and curative care.

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Addressing the gathering, the Principal Secretary said the Belgut initiative demonstrates the impact of partnerships in advancing Universal Health Coverage.

She noted that 15,238 vulnerable households have so far been enrolled into SHA through 62 NG-CDF-supported initiatives across 17 counties and 33 constituencies, representing an investment of more than KSh 96 million in health insurance premiums.

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The event was attended by Kericho County Governor Dr Eric Mutai, Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech, Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and other national and county leaders.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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