Government to engage SRC on increasing athletes’ allowances

The government will engage the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on reviewing sportsmen’s and women’s allowances in order to boost their morale and enhance their welfare.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said the current local and overseas allowances paid to athletes representing the country in sporting events are determined by the SRC.

The PS was speaking in Kandara town on Friday during a public engagement exercise with residents and leaders.

PS Mwangi said the ministry is open to dialogue with stakeholders, including the men’s national football team, Harambee Stars players, through the Football Kenya Federation in order to engage the SRC for an increase in their allowances.

“All the allowances we pay to athletes are authorized by the SRC. Whenever the need arises to review the allowances, we engage the commission with the request and wait for their approval,” the PS stated

The PS reaffirmed that the ministry has moved to resolve the issues of allowances for the Harambee Stars.



He also said that the process of requisitioning for payment of players’ allowances was as per the law, which sometimes results in delays in settling outstanding claims.

“The process of requesting money from the treasury is elaborate and needs verification, which might cause delays, but once the money comes, we pay promptly,” he said.

The PS whished Harambee Stars success in their match against Eritrea on Saturday, and urged Kenyans to rally behind the team as on Saturday eveing.

He further called for players representing the country in any sport to uphold the highest level of patriotism and honor refering to the donning of the national colors as the highest pride any athlete would aspire for.

“Even when we have issues that we need addressed, we should put the nation first. It’s the highest level of patriotism and honor to don the national colors and represent the country in any event,” he added.

The Harambee Stars is set take on Eritrea in an AFCON 2027 Group D qualifier match on Saturday at the Nyayo stadium.