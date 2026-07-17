PS Omollo: ID reforms restoring inclusion, expanding access to opportunities

The Government’s ongoing reforms to make national identification documents more accessible are helping to eliminate barriers that have historically locked many Kenyans out of government services, development opportunities and democratic participation, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo has said.

Speaking during the burial of veteran educationist Mwalimu Daniel Oluoch Wandayi, brother to Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, in Ugunja, Siaya County, Dr. Omollo said President William Ruto had directed that all eligible Kenyans be facilitated to obtain identification documents without unnecessary obstacles.

The PS said the Ministry of Interior and National Administration is implementing the directive fairly and without discrimination to ensure every Kenyan can access government services and participate fully in national development. “Access to identification documents is about citizenship, inclusion and dignity. No Kenyan should be excluded from government programmes or democratic participation because they lack an identity document,” he said.

Dr. Omollo noted that significant numbers of adults in different parts of the country still do not possess national identification documents or voter registration cards, limiting their access to opportunities and government services. He said the ongoing registration drive seeks to ensure that every Kenyan is counted, represented and able to benefit from national development programmes.

He observed that the reforms were part of President Ruto’s broader agenda of promoting equity, inclusion and national cohesion by ensuring no region or community is left behind.

The PS also highlighted progress in strengthening government service delivery through the operationalization of new administrative units across the country.

In Siaya County, he announced that Sikalame Division is currently being operationalized, with the newly appointed Assistant County Commissioner expected to report next week.

He further noted that recruitment of chiefs and assistant chiefs for newly created locations and sub-locations is already underway.

Dr. Omollo acknowledged that Siaya has comparatively fewer administrative units than neighbouring counties and disclosed that consultations with the Ministry, local leadership and county leaders had resulted in an agreement to prioritize the county during the next phase of gazettement of administrative units. “Bringing government closer to the people remains a key priority. We want wananchi to access services conveniently and efficiently without travelling long distances,” he said.

On healthcare, the PS called on residents to continue registering with the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that registration levels in Siaya currently stand at 52 per cent.

While commending the progress made, he urged leaders and residents to intensify mobilization efforts to ensure more households benefit from the Government’s universal healthcare programme.

Dr. Omollo also paid tribute to the late Mwalimu Daniel Oluoch Wandayi, describing him as a distinguished educationist whose contribution to learning and mentorship had positively impacted generations of learners and families across the region.

He urged parents to continue investing in education, describing it as the greatest equalizer and the surest pathway to opportunity and social transformation.

The PS noted that the Government had committed unprecedented resources to education, including the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and skills development programmes aimed at preparing young people for employment and entrepreneurship.

As he concluded, Dr. Omollo cautioned against the growing trend of political actors exploiting young people to engage in violence and disruption.

He appealed to leaders to exercise restraint and responsibility, warning that political violence often results in loss of life, destruction of property and missed opportunities for young people.

“Young people should never allow themselves to be used to settle political scores. Their energy and talents should be directed towards education, innovation, entrepreneurship and nation-building,” he said.

The PS reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to inclusive development, improved service delivery and national unity, saying President Ruto’s administration would continue implementing programmes aimed at ensuring every Kenyan has an opportunity to participate in and benefit from the country’s progress.

The burial ceremony was attended by ODM Party Leader Senator Oburu Odinga, National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary FCPA John Mbadi, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, Gender and Affirmative Action Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe, Ugunja MP Hon. Moses Omondi, Rangwe MP Dr. Lilian Gogo, Awendo MP Walter Owino, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch, Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o), Teso North MP Oku Kaunya, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, and other national and county leaders