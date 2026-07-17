Meru doctors off strike after signing deal with county government

Doctors in Meru County have called off their 45-day strike after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Meru County Government through the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

Under the agreement, the county government has committed to addressing the doctors’ grievances, including implementing promotions, employing doctors on permanent and pensionable terms, and improving their working conditions.

The prolonged strike had severely disrupted healthcare services across the county, particularly in Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals, forcing many patients to seek treatment at private health facilities and in neighbouring counties.