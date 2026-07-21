Government unveils plan to increase coffee production in North Rift

The government has commenced a programme expected to help the country raise its annual coffee production to above 150,000 metric tonnes within the next three years.

Though the Coffee Revitalization Programme in the North Rift region, the agriculture ministry is targeting to increase production by expanding into new coffee-growing frontiers.

Speaking in Eldoret during the launch of the programme targeting West Pokot, Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties, Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya said the initiative follows the national launch by President William Ruto two weeks ago and forms part of a nationwide county rollout.

Oparanya said the government aims to increase Kenya’s annual coffee production from the current 50,000 metric saying the target is critical to restoring the country’s position among the world’s leading coffee producers.

“These engagements reaffirm our commitment to revitalizing Kenya’s coffee sector through stronger cooperatives, improved governance and targeted support for farmers as we work towards increasing coffee production from 50,000 to 150,000 metric tonnes by 2028/29 financial year,” said Oparanya.

Oparanya said the government is addressing the challenges through comprehensive reforms, including amendments to the Cooperative Act currently under mediation in Parliament. He expressed optimism that the revised law would be enacted by September, providing stronger governance for cooperatives across the country.

To support the revival programme, Oparanya said the government allocated Ksh 500 million to the coffee sector last year and has increased the allocation to Ksh 1 billion this financial year to finance sector reforms and farmer support.

He said the Coffee Revitalization Programme adopts a whole-of-government approach, bringing together county commissioners, county governments, Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU), the Coffee Research Institute, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange and other stakeholders to coordinate implementation at the county level.

County steering committees have been tasked with profiling coffee farmers, mapping acreage under coffee, identifying suitable varieties, monitoring production and regularly submitting progress reports to the national government.

“The information from the counties will enable us to know where seedlings, machinery and other interventions are required so that support reaches farmers in good time,” said Oparanya.

The CS highlighted key reforms already implemented in the coffee sector, including reducing payment periods from more than a month to five days after coffee sales. He added that once the new law takes effect, farmers will receive 80 per cent of their earnings directly through the Direct Settlement System (DSS), while 20pc will go to their cooperatives.

Oparanya also announced that the government has already released Ksh 4 billion to facilitate the waiver of historic coffee cooperative debts and is seeking an additional Ksh 2.8 billion through a supplementary budget to complete the exercise.

He said the government intends to prevent future indebtedness by strengthening access to affordable financing under the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund (CCARF).

To reduce production costs, the CS said the government, through KPCU, will establish strategic coffee milling plants instead of requiring cooperatives to purchase expensive milling equipment. Eldoret is among the towns earmarked to host a government-supported coffee mill alongside Kakamega and several centres in the Mt Kenya region.

The ministry is also negotiating with manufacturers to enable farmers to acquire coffee pulping machines at subsidized prices.