Tourism stakeholder caution politicians over inflammatory remarks

Tourism stakeholders across the country have called on political leaders to exercise sobriety in public discourse, cautioning that negative rhetoric could harm Kenya’s reputation as a tourism and investment destination.

The appeal follows remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday urging tourists and foreign investors to postpone travel and investment in Kenya, saying the country had become unsafe due to what he described as rising cases of insecurity.

Led by Tourism Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok, government and industry players termed the remarks unfortunate and irresponsible, warning that they undermine years of sustained effort by both government and the private sector to position Kenya as a premier global destination.

“These remarks are unfortunate and irresponsible,” Bitok said in a statement. “They undermine the concerted efforts by the Government and stakeholders across the tourism value chain.”

Prof. Bitok noted that tourism contributes nearly 10pc of Kenya’s GDP and generated approximately Ksh 1.7 trillion for the economy last year while supporting nearly two million jobs directly and indirectly.

“Any action or statement that unnecessarily erodes confidence in Kenya as a safe and attractive destination places these livelihoods and economic gains at risk,” he stated.

Bitok further stressed that Kenya is firmly on course to achieve five million international arrivals by 2028, having welcomed approximately 2.7 million visitors last year.

“Tourism should remain insulated from political contestation and the turbulence of political seasons,” he said.

The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) Chairman Fred Odek echoed the warning reminding political actors that the tourism industry does not operate on political timelines.

“Tourism is not a tap that can be switched off today and turned back on at will,” Odek said. “Once confidence is damaged, rebuilding it can take years – sometimes longer regardless of how quickly political circumstances change.”

Odek noted that tourists visiting Kenya are not participants in domestic political rivalries. They come, it said, to experience Kenya’s wildlife, beaches, culture, hospitality, conferences, and sporting events.

“Our country’s reputation belongs to all Kenyans and has been built through decades of investment, sacrifice and hard work. As the saying goes, one does not cut off their nose to spite their face,” Odek noted.

The federation reminded political leaders that the economic fallout from lost tourism confidence falls on hundreds of thousands of Kenyans who depend directly and indirectly on tourism including hotel employees, tour guides, drivers, artisans, farmers, entertainers, beach operators, airlines, travel agents and countless small businesses.

From the Coast, the Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) described the remarks as reckless and potentially damaging.

“Tourism is not a political tool. It is a lifeline for millions of Kenyans,” KCTA said, adding that any cancelled booking directly affects workers whose livelihoods depend on a thriving visitor economy.

The Lake Victoria Tourism Association Kenya (LVTA), speaking for the Western Kenya Tourism Circuit, warned that the ripple effects of negative travel commentary reach deep into the region’s fishing, hospitality, and conservation economies.

“Every cancelled booking, postponed conference, or deferred safari directly affects ordinary Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on a vibrant visitor economy. Kenya’s reputation has been built through decades of sustained investment and should never be undermined by political rhetoric,” said the association.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring all visitors enjoy a safe, secure, and memorable experience in Kenya, and called on tourists and investors to continue choosing the country with confidence for leisure, business, investment, and adventure.