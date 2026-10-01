Governor Achani receives mobility devices for children with special needs

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has received mobility devices worth more than Sh7.3 million from Hope Mobility Kenya, in partnership with Sense International Kenya, to support more than 200 beneficiaries across Kwale County.

The donated devices include Freewheel Chairs, Hope Havens, Drives, DX Basic, crutches and walking canes, which will help improve mobility and independence among children and other persons with special needs.

Speaking while receiving the equipment at the County Headquarters, Governor Fatuma Achani flanked by her deputy Chirema Kombo, thanked the partners for supporting the County Government in providing mobility devices to children and other vulnerable persons who need assistance.

“I urge parents not to hide children with special needs. Let us speak up and come forward so that we can identify them and provide the necessary support,” said Governor Achani.

Governor Achani noted that the partnership will contribute to improving the lives of children with special needs by enabling them to access appropriate mobility support and participate more fully in their communities.

Sense International Kenya Country Lead Daniel Musango commended the County Government for providing the organisation with an opportunity to work with the county and support children and persons with disabilities.

“We appreciate the County Government of Kwale for giving us the opportunity to work together. Through this partnership, we are able to reach and support children and other vulnerable persons who require mobility assistance,” said Musango.

Hope Mobility Kenya representative Jack Muthui hailed the cooperation, saying the organisation is looking forward to a stronger, partnership with the county to support vulnerable groups.