SHA extends deadline for hospitals to renew contracts by 14 days

It’s a sigh of relief for healthcare providers after the Social Health Authority (SHA) extended the deadline for completing the contracting process for the 2026–2029 cycle by 14 days.

Providers who have not yet completed the process now have until October 14, 2026, to finalise their contracts.

Healthcare providers and facilities seeking to continue serving SHA beneficiaries had until September 30 to apply for new contracts.

SHA further assured healthcare providers and beneficiaries that during the extension period, facilities will continue operating under their existing contracts.

“At the end of the 14 days, the existing contracts will lapse and no further extension will be granted. Providers shall be issued with an extension to the HCP contract ending 30th Sep 2026 to cover the 14-day extension period accessed through the e-contracting platform”, she said.

Further, providers are required to confirm acceptance, sign, and return the agreement within three days to ensure continuity of services to SHA beneficiaries.

However, those who may not accept the extension are required to make arrangements with their respective SHA county managers on transfer of patients receiving ongoing care to contracted providers to ensure continuity of treatment.

To support providers in completing the contracting process for the 2026-2029 contracting cycle, SHA will conduct dedicated HAKIKA contracting clinics in every county beginning Monday, 5th October 2026, through the respective SHA County Offices.

“HAKIKA Clinics Schedule and Provider requirements will be posted on the SHA website and Facilities with all the required documents are encouraged to continue and complete the contracting process without waiting for the deadline”. She stated.

The new framework, known as HAKIKA, was launched alongside an electronic contracting platform on September 18.

The framework seeks to strengthen collaboration between SHA and healthcare providers through greater transparency, predictable payments and clearly defined contractual obligations. It follows the completion of the inaugural 2024–2026 contracting cycle.

HAKIKA responds to concerns raised by providers on tariffs, claims processing, payment delays, pre-authorisation, system reliability and empanelment. It also provides clearer terms on benefits, reimbursement, quality standards and dispute resolution.

The E-Contracting Platform will enable healthcare providers to submit applications, upload documents, verify licences, execute contracts and track their progress digitally.